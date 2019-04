Have your say

Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspected gas leak at a business in Saughton Park in Edinburgh.

A number of fire engines, ambulances and police cars can be seen at the location at Balgreen Road.

The scene at Saughton Park. PIC: Fiona Pringle

The incident was reported at 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said they were called to a business premises following reports of workers taking unwell near to Saughton Park. They were called out at 12.30pm and are currently supporting the fire and ambulance services.

