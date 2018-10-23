Emergency services respond to reports of an ‘explosion’ in Glasgow’s South Street

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an explosion in Whiteinch in Glasgow with unconfirmed reports from witnesses saying at least two people have injured.

Police confirmed that they were alerted by a 999 call just after 3:30pm following reports of an explosion.

Many eyewitnesses took to ocial media saying they heard a loud bang in the Scotstoun area which caused buildings to shake.

Officers are in attendance at the incident at a factory on South Street with a police cordon in place and the road closed to traffic.

The fire service confirmed that they had sent 4 vehicles to the scene.

It has been reported that emergency services were called to EMR Scrapyard on South Street.

It is thought that the explosion happened at an industrial site on the street with one jet in use to tackle the blaze according to the fire service.

Police were unable to give details of any injuries but confirmed emergency services were at the scene.

Kirsty Duncan tweeted: “I’m actually in a building in South Street! I really felt it, the building shook! Everyone is outside trying to work out what’s going on!”