Emergency services respond to 'ongoing incident' on Duke Street in Dennistoun

Emergency services have descended on a street in the East End of Glasgow, in what police say is an ‘ongoing’ incident.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 9:56 pm

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that officers and other agencies are currently attending an ongoing incident on Duke Street, in Dennistoun.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Scottish Ambulance Service vehicles were also spotted by locals overlooking the scene.

Locals saw a fire engine attending the incident on Duke Street.
