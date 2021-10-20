The Kinghorn RNLI and Anstruther RNLI Lifeboats were called at around 11.50am to help a woman who had fallen at the Elie Chain Walk in Leven.

The Kinghorn, Leven and St Andrews Coastguard Teams also attended the scene.

She was assisted by the crew and taken to Elie beach, where she was then transferred to hospital.

Emergency services respond after woman falls and suffers suspected broken ankle on Fife coast