Emergency services rescue three people from sinking boat at sea

Have your say

A rescue is underway in The Minch off North West Scotland after a boat with three people on board started sinking.

HM Coastguard is coordinating the response after the fishing vessel reported it was taking on water.



A ‘Mayday’ came in just after 1.20pm today (19th) from the vessel which was 15 miles west of Kinlochbervie in Sutherland.



Lochinver RNLI Lifeboat is on scene and the coastguard helicopter from Stornoway has transferred the lifeboat pump to the vessel.

READ MORE: Edinburgh roads named among Scotland's most polluted streets



A cargo vessel and the Coastguard’s Emergency Towing Vessel are also on their way to the scene.



The coastguard helicopter is returning to base to pick up a second pump.



Matthew Mace, duty controller for HM Coastguard said:"Weather conditions are pretty rough but the crew have got the delivered pump working now.



"We need to keep the lifeboat and coastguard helicopter tasked to this incident to provide further support and in case there is a need to rescue the crew."

