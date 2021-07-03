A photograph shared with the Evening News shows fire engines and police vans at the scene following the incident on Saturday afternoon (July 3).

According to police, a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and one man has been taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a suspected gas explosion and subsequent fire at a property on Dewar Street, Dunfermline, around 1.50pm on Saturday, 3 July, 2021.

Emergency services were called after an 'explosion' on Dewar Street in Dunfermline on Saturday.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at the scene.

“One man has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and the road is closed between Chalmers Street and Maitland Street."

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.