Emergency services called to 'chemical incident' in Gilmerton

The emergency services are still in attendance at Gilmerton Miners Club after reports of a 'potentially hazardous' chemical incident
The emergency services responded to a report of an incident at Gilmerton Miners Club this evening.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Scottish Fire and Rescue were called today at 19.37 to an incident involving a potential hazardous material.
Three appliances are still in attendance at the scene."
Reports from an eye witness suggest that everyone was evacuated and there were no casulaties.
More to follow.