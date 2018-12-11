Emergency operator heard woman begging Edinburgh man to stop raping her

Have your say

A MAN whose victim dialled 999 as he raped her and who could be heard begging him “Stop it. Please, don’t do it” by the emergency operator has been jailed for five years.

Scott Ferguson, 45, from Edinburgh, sexually assaulted the 37-year-old nurse after she fell asleep in his flat at Wharton Square, Quartermile, Edinburgh, on December 17, 2016.

She woke up and used her mobile to dial 999, but despite this Ferguson continued raping her.

The woman said that she was terrified, wanted him off her and tried to resist. She said: “I didn’t want it. I felt scared. Very scared.”

She ran barefoot from the flat in the early hours of the morning.

The woman then made a second 999 call and was still on the phone when police found her upset and crying.

Ferguson, a carpenter, claimed that sex was consensual, but was convicted after trial.

Todat at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Arthurson told Ferguson: “You forced yourself on a woman in your flat in Edinburgh and have displayed no victim empathy.”

Lord Arthurson placed Ferguson on the sex offenders’ register.

The court heard that Ferguson had been at a Christmas night out in Edinburgh city centre and had downed 12 pints.

He said the woman visited his flat and later fell asleep. He claimed they then had sex.

