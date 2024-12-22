Woman, 31, named after being killed in horror crash involving Citroen on major Scottish motorway
A woman has been named after she died following a single-vehicle crash on the A9 in Inverness.
Ashleigh Watson, 31, from Inverness, died at the scene after police were called the incident around 1.40am on Friday near Inshes.
The crash involved a Citroen DS3. A 35-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The A9 southbound was closed, but later reopened at 2.45pm.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, police said.
Sergeant Neil MacDonald, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.
“Any drivers with dashcam who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our enquiries.”
Anyone with information should contact us through 101 quoting incident number 0232 of December 20.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.