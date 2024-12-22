The woman killed in a crash on the A9 on Friday has been named by police

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been named after she died following a single-vehicle crash on the A9 in Inverness.

Ashleigh Watson, 31, from Inverness, died at the scene after police were called the incident around 1.40am on Friday near Inshes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashleigh Watson | Police Scotland

The crash involved a Citroen DS3. A 35-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The A9 southbound was closed, but later reopened at 2.45pm.

​Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, police said.

Sergeant Neil MacDonald, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ashleigh’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and I urge anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any drivers with dashcam who were on the road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please let us know if it contains anything that may be relevant to our enquiries.”