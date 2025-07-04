South Lanarkshire: A702 closed in both directions after crash with emergency services in attendance
The A702 near Lamington is closed near to the B7055 junction after a crash.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 9.25am and remain on the scene.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
It is also unknown if there have been any serious injuries.
Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.
Traffic Scotland posted: “The A702 at Lamington is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic collision.
“Road users are advised to use an alternate route and should expect longer than usual journey times.”
AA Traffic are also reporting “slow traffic” while the road remains closed.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.