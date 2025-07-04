South Lanarkshire: A702 closed in both directions after crash with emergency services in attendance

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:51 BST
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The A702 near Lamington is closed near to the B7055 junction after a crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 9.25am and remain on the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is also unknown if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

Emergency services are on the scene.placeholder image
Emergency services are on the scene. | John Devlin

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A702 at Lamington is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternate route and should expect longer than usual journey times.”

AA Traffic are also reporting “slow traffic” while the road remains closed.

Related topics:South LanarkshireEmergency servicesTrafficPolice Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice