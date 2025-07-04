Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A702 near Lamington is closed near to the B7055 junction after a crash.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 9.25am and remain on the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is also unknown if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.

Emergency services are on the scene. | John Devlin

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A702 at Lamington is closed in both directions, due to a road traffic collision.

“Road users are advised to use an alternate route and should expect longer than usual journey times.”