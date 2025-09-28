Motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys.

A major North Lanarkshire road is closed after an early morning crash.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the A8 between Chapelhall and Eurocentral at around 5.43am on Sunday.

The road remains closed westbound and a diversion is in place.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys.

It is currently unknown how many vehicles are involved in the crash. It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The A8 is currently closed westbound between Chapelhall and Eurocentral due to a road traffic collision.

“Motorists are advised to follow the local signed diversion route and allow extra time for their journey.”

Emergency services are on the scene.

Diversion as A8 road remains closed westbound

A signed diversion for motorists is currently in place.

They should continue around the roundabout and take the fourth exit onto the B799, then take the fourth exit at the roundabout onto McNeil Drive.

Then, continue straight at the next two roundabouts.