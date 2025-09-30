North Ayrshire incident: Public advised to ‘avoid the area’ after death of woman in Irvine

Ena Saracevic
By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 09:09 BST
An Irvine street remains closed while emergency services attend the scene.

Emergency services have been called to a residential street following the death of a woman in North Ayrshire.

Officers were called to Pladda Avenue in Irvine at around 6.15am on Tuesday.

Following the death of a woman, the street is now closed while emergency services are at the scene.

The circumstances of her death are currently unknown.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

