Edinburgh's Broughton Street re-opens after police vehicles involved in four-vehicle crash

By Gary Flockhart

Published 24th Oct 2025, 07:22 BST
Two marked police vehicles involved in four-vehicle crash

Edinburgh’s Broughton Street has now fully re-opened following an early-morning crash.

Two marked police vehicles, a van and a car were involved in the crash, which was reported around 6am on Friday.

Two marked police vehicles, a van and a car were involved in a crash on Broughton Street in Edinburgh. | Scotsman

Emergency services attended, and three officers were taken to hospital for assessment, but their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Road closures were put in place from East London Street, Albany Street, Forth Street and York Place.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

