Edinburgh crash: Edinburgh city centre roads closed after four-vehicle crash as drivers warned to avoid area

Gary Flockhart
Gary Flockhart

Live Editor

Published 24th Oct 2025, 07:22 BST
Two marked police vehicles involved in four-vehicle crash

Several Edinburgh city centre roads have been closed this morning after an incident, with emergency services on the scene.

Two marked police vehicles, a van and a car were involved in a crash at 6am in Broughton Street, in the city centre.

Police said three people are being treated at the scene. Road closures are in place from East London Street, Albany Street, Forth Street and York Place.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative routes.

