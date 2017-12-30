Eleven arrests made in Old Firm game aftermath

Have your say

POLICE in Glasgow have made eleven arrests following alleged incidents related to today’s Old Firm game.

A number of arrests were made in and around Celtic Park, police said.

The alleged offences include possession of alcohol within the stadium, breach of the peace and singing or shouting of sectarian slurs.

Officers will analyse CCTV footage in a bid to identify the individuals responsible.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, police officers are in attendance at these games to protect the public and keep people safe.”

