Electric Fields music festival moved from Dumfries & Galloway to Glasgow

One of Scotland's biggest outdoor music festivals is to move from the grounds of a castle in Dumfries and Galloway to a warehouse complex in Glasgow 60 miles away.

Organisers of Electric Fields blamed rising costs and "logistical issues" for the decision to move the event from the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle.

The 17th century Drumlanrig Castle has provided the picturesque backdrop to the Electric Fields festival.

It will instead go ahead at SWG3, the venue in the fashionable Finnieston district of Glasgow.

First staged in 2014, the 7000-capacity event had attracted the likes of Young Fathers, Noel Gallagher, Frightened Rabbit, Primal Scream, Dizzee Rascal, The Charlatans, Leftfield and Young Fathers.

Organisers had already announced dates and a line-up for a sixth festival at Drumlanrig Castle, and had also sold early bird tickets.

The Vaccines, Kyle Falconer, Frank Turner, Friendly Fires, Nahine Shah, Malcolm Middleton and Sleaford Mods are among the acts due to appear in the relocated event.

However a statement issued less than three months before the festival was due to be staged said it would now go ahead on multiple stages, indoors and outdoors, at SWG3. All acts previously announced will be playing at the venue.

Festival director Nick Roberts said: "After spending the past 5 years putting on a quality outdoor music festival we found the rising costs this year have led us to reimagining how Electric Fields takes place for 2019.

"Although we leave Dumfries & Galloway with a heavy heart our new venue offers a very exciting opportunity for us to flex our creative muscle and put on an outstanding show in the heart of Glasgow.

"We will have our full line-up joining us, excellent food and drinks and of course tonnes to do for little ones. We look forward to seeing faces old and new in July.”