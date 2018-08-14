Electric bikes scheme planned for Glasgow

Glasgow is planning to add electric bikes to its citywide cycle hire scheme.

The company which manages the scheme has announced it is in discussion with city authorities with a view to introducing the e-bikes.

Next Bike UK currently operates the cycle hire scheme in Glasgow, which sees the branded bikes available for hire at various points around the city.

The company announced today that they are canvassing opinion in a bid to bring in a new fleet of ‘e-bikes’ to the scheme, which will make it easier to traverse some of the city’s steeper hills and get to a destination faster.

READ MORE: Edinburgh cycle hire scheme delayed

Electric bikes are ‘pedal assisted’ and are used like a normal bicycles, but have a small motor which can see the bike reach speeds of 15mph.

Julian Scriven, nextbike MD, told the Scotsman: “We’re currently in talks with Glasgow City Council about the possible introduction of e-bikes to the scheme. Both nextbike and the council would love to see this happen if the necessary funding can be found.

“In addition, the scheme will soon benefit from 150 additional bikes over the coming months that will take numbers up to 650. Glasgow is our flagship scheme in the UK - it recently reached the impressive figure of 500,000 rentals – and we want to ensure Glaswegians continue to see cycling as a reliable way to get around their city.”

The news comes after it was announced in May that Edinburgh’s cycle hire scheme, which will be rolled out with e-bikes included, has been delayed until the autumn.