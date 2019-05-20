Elderly woman rushed to hospital after Edinburgh flat fire

Have your say

A woman has been taken to hospital following a fire in a flat in Edinburgh.

The fire service was called to the scene in Northfield Farm Avenue, Edinburgh, at 2.53am on Monday.

The fire broke out in the early hours of this morning. PIC: Google

Two fire engines went to the scene and extinguished the blaze in a ground-floor flat and breathing apparatus was used to help an elderly resident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that the elderly woman was then taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

