Elderly woman killed after being hit by van in Glasgow

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a van in Glasgow.

Police are appealing for information after the 76-year-old woman was killed just before 8am today at the Springburn area of the city.

Emergency services were called to Millarbank Street, close to the junction with Keppochhill Road at around 7.50am. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed by officers and investigations are continuing.

Police Constable Adnan Alam from the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “We understand that the victim was walking north along Millarbank Street and thereafter began to cross the road from the west footpath to the east, at which time she was struck by a van.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 7.50am and may have witnessed what happened to please contact the police.”