Elderly woman dead after huge explosion at Shetland house

Have your say

A pensioner has died after an explosion at a house in Shetland.

Emergency services were called to the property in Brae at about 2.15pm on Tuesday.

The 84-year-old woman was taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick, where she died on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Tributes paid after tragic mum-of-two found dead in Shetland street



A teenage boy was also taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said: "Our thoughts are with the lady's family and friends at this very difficult time for them.

"Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"However, there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

For unlimited access to Scotland’s best news, sport and expert analysis, SUBSCRIBE to The Scotsman website here