Eggs stolen from golden eagle nest in the Highlands

A thief has stolen eggs from a golden eagle nest in the Highlands.

Police believe a collector climbed up to the nest before disturbing it and illegally making off with the eggs.

Officers have appealed for information as they work to track down the culprit.

The crime in Kincraig in the Badenoch and Strathspey area was reported to police on Monday.

Wildlife crime officer Constable Daniel Sutherland said: “We can confirm that after having visited the nest, the tree has been climbed and the eggs stolen from within the nest.

“We are working with the landowners who are supportive of wildlife and are extremely disappointed that eagles nesting on their ground have suffered at the hands of egg collectors.

“It is frustrating that once again criminals believe they can get away with thieving from the nests of this iconic species in the Highlands.

“Stealing from the nest of a wild bird is illegal and anyone found to be involved in egg collecting will be robustly dealt with.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.