Which schools are closed in Scotland on Friday?

With heavy snow still expected to fall across Scotland the decision has already been made to close a number of schools. Check our full list of Scottish areas below to see if there’s closures in your area.
All Schools Closed on Friday
East Renfrewshire
Renfrewshire
East Dunbartonshire
Edinburgh
Glasgow
West Lothian
Falkirk
North Lanarkshire
South Lanarkshire
Fife
Clackmannanshire
West Dunbartonshire
Inverclyde
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
No Update yet
Stirling
Perth and Kinross
Moray
Dundee City
Aberdeenshire
Argyll and Bute
Angus
East Lothian
Open Friday
East Ayrshire
Dumfries and Galloway
North Ayrshire
South Ayrshire
Orkney
Shetland
Highland (Some closures today)
Aberdeen City (some closures today)
