Which schools are closed in Scotland on Friday?

With heavy snow still expected to fall across Scotland the decision has already been made to close a number of schools. Check our full list of Scottish areas below to see if there’s closures in your area.

READ MORE - Scotland’s weather and travel: everything we know so far

All Schools Closed on Friday

East Renfrewshire

Renfrewshire

East Dunbartonshire

Two boys play in the snow after many schools were closed on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Edinburgh

Glasgow

West Lothian

Falkirk

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Fife

Clackmannanshire

West Dunbartonshire

Inverclyde

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

No Update yet

Stirling

Perth and Kinross

Moray

Dundee City

Aberdeenshire

Argyll and Bute

Angus

East Lothian

Open Friday

East Ayrshire

Dumfries and Galloway

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

Orkney

Shetland

Highland (Some closures today)

Aberdeen City (some closures today)

READ MORE - WATCH: Edinburgh bus driver swerves car in snow storm