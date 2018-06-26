Want a job you can be proud of? Try teaching.

Looking for a fulfilling and rewarding career? There’s never been a better time to seize the opportunity to teach.

Feeling a sense of pride at work can be incredibly rewarding, but how many of us experience this?

And wouldn’t it be great if you did?

The younger generation are particularly keen to pursue a rewarding career. Research from the Get Into Teaching campaign shows almost a third (29 per cent) of students and recent graduates in Leeds want a career that makes them feel proud, and almost two-thirds (61 per cent) want to feel their job is worthwhile.

That’s why teaching could be a fulfilling career option for those starting out in the world of work. Whether you’re a student or recent graduate, or even someone looking for a change in career, being a teacher offers these kinds of emotional rewards many are now looking for.

Why teaching? Research from the campaign also shows three-quarters (77 per cent) of current teachers feel proud of the job they do at least once a week and two-thirds (68 per cent) feel they have the opportunity to inspire people every day. That’s compared to less than a third (31 per cent) of non-teachers.

If you train to teach you could experience these feelings in your career too. When you’re a teacher, you can inspire young people to realise their ambitions and go home each day knowing you’ve made a difference.

Jamie Chapman, a deputy head teacher from Meanwood Church of England Primary in Leeds, said: “Teaching is a job that I’m incredibly proud to do. As a graduate I had lots of choices of potential careers, but I was drawn to teaching.

“Ultimately, I wanted a career that was rewarding and teaching ticks all the boxes – it is full of emotional rewards and I feel like I’m doing something worthwhile every day.

“It is also a structured profession where I am supported and encouraged to develop my skills and look to progress. I would encourage anyone looking for a truly meaningful career to find out more about teaching. Get involved – it is the best job in the world.”

Teaching also strikes a balance between emotional and practical rewards. To help attract bright talent to the profession, generous tax-free bursaries of up to £26,000 are available to help with training.

A career in teaching also offers the possibility of rapid progression. In fact, teachers in leadership roles earn on average £57,500.

Tempted by teaching? Experts from the Get Into Teaching team can provide guidance to aspiring teachers. To find out more visit: education.gov.uk/teaching or call 0800 389 2500.

*Subject to eligibility. Selected subjects only

The Get Into Teaching campaign, from the Department for Education, provides a comprehensive programme of support and advice.

