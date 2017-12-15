Video: Scotland’s Education System in Numbers

Have your say

Free higher education comes at a price, but Finance Secretary Derek Mackay promised to pick up the £1.8bn tab from Universities and Colleges.

Income tax reform is the biggest takeaway from Finance Secretary Derek Mackay’s 2018/19 budget, but big changes are coming to education.

The average primary school class size is 23.5, but primary PTR is 16.6.

Attainment Scotland funding rose to £179 million. Of that, £120million set aside for the pupil equity fund and the remainder will be used to support young people in difficult family situations.

Scotland proudly offers free higher education to natives and the Finance Secretary has set aside £1.8 billion of the budget for Universities and Colleges to balance the books.

In 2016, the Scottish pupil teacher ratios (PTR) for primary and secondary were sitting as 16.6 and 12.2 respectively.

Mr Mackay is giving £88 million to local authorities to allow them to maintain those ratios.

Children with complex support needs will also benefit from a further £10 million.

