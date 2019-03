The schools have been graded in a new league table, published by The Times, based on the percentage of school pupils gaining five or more Highers. These are how schools in Glasgow performed, ranked in order of the best performing.

1. Jordanhill School Five Highers or more: 83 per cent

2. Glasgow Gaelic School Five Highers or more: 68 per cent

3. Hyndland Secondary School Five Highers or more: 53 per cent

4. Notre Dame High School Five Highers or more: 51 per cent

