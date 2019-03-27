The 24 schools in Scotland with the lowest rate for getting pupils into work, training or further study

The schools have been graded by the percentage of pupils who were in a 'positive destination' within three months of leaving school, based on the latest available statistics from 2017, published in a government report on 26 February 2019. ‘Positive destinations' include higher or further education, training, voluntary work and employment. The national average for school leavers who were in a 'positive destination' in Scotland is 94.4 per cent. There are how secondary schools in Scotland performed, ranked in order of the worst performing. Some schools have not been included as the data was not available.

1. Northfield Academy, Aberdeen Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 71.0 per cent Google other Buy a Photo

2. Ayr Academy, South Ayrshire Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 86.0 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

3. Graeme High School, Falkirk Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 86.0 per cent Google other Buy a Photo

4. St Margaret Mary's Secondary School, Glasgow Percentage of school leavers in a work, training, or further education: 86.0 per cent Google other Buy a Photo

View more