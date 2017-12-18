Teacher shortage forces pupils to transfer to another school

All pupils at a primary school in the Highlands are being transferred to another school around 12 miles away due to a teacher shortage.

The 17 primary and two nursery pupils at Strathconon Primary School will be moved to Marybank Primary School until the council recruits new staff for the school.

Highland Council said the situation arose as both teachers are moving to other posts and have not been replaced.

The local authority has written to parents and carers of the children to inform them of the “critical situation” which has led to the move.

Bill Alexander, Highland Council director of care and learning, said: “As both existing teaching staff are moving to other posts it will not be possible to have new staff in place for the new term.

“We have considered various options for dealing with this situation, and have concluded that the least problematic option is to provide education for the children at an alternative location, until staffing can be put in place.

“Parents are being informed by letter today that their children will, in the new year, be transported each day to Marybank Primary School. Staff will plan this week for the children to visit the Marybank classes to help ease the transition.”

He added: “This is an unfortunate situation, but colleagues will work at making the best of it.

“We are interviewing for the position of principal teacher in the first week of term, and the class teacher post is being re-advertised.”