Supercharge your career prospects in 2019 with Strathclyde University's MBA 25

An innovative and highly successful MBA programme is inviting a new cohort of candidates to apply to join a “unique business learning journey”.

Only 25 delegates, who have already achieved senior or director level in their own business or company, will be accepted on to the MBA25 for a September 2019 start.



The aim of the triple accredited MBA qualification, which is run in partnership with the world acclaimed University of Strathclyde Business School, part of Strathclyde Business School’s MBA portfolio, is to offer a group of hand-picked individuals the opportunity to further develop their leadership and management talents.

Colin Duthie, Chairman of the MBA25 Programme, said: “The MBA25 is an exciting prospect for experienced managers and owner managers, who are looking to accelerate their careers and become future global leaders.”



Now entering its fifth cohort, the three-year MBA25 programme was pioneered by leading Scottish whisky firm William Grant & Sons. The family-run business, based in the Highlands, set out to create an MBA that would complement the company’s own management-enhancement programme.



They joined forces with Strathclyde Business School to run the part-time course that includes bespoke MBA25 modules and carefully selected Strathclyde MBA content.

As well as their own delegates, William Grant invited like-minded companies to join the MBA25 programme.



Colin said: “William Grant was clear that the delegates should be from companies similar to their own. The companies should be family run or owner managed and the creator of luxury premium brands.



“In addition, the organisations and individuals should have a common DNA, with a commitment to the development of people as a key element of their business strategy, as well as international ambition and far-reaching vision.”



To widen the candidate potential, William Grant offers a number of sponsored places for senior level staff from nont-for-profit organisations, as well as places for high-achieving entrepreneurs.



To date, there has been 36 MBA25 graduates,. Of these, 33 were awarded Distinction, two a Merit and one an MBA. A further 22 are due to graduate in 2019.

The MBA25 provides a range of unique features and benefits. A flexible teaching and learning programme was developed to appeal to delegates worldwide.



Laura Wardrop, MBA25 Programme Manager, said: “Senior level delegates come from many different countries, including America, France, Germany, Columbia and Taiwan, as well as the UK.



“They have to find the time in a busy work schedule to travel to attend the taught modules. The MBA25 is set up to make this as easy as possible with a module every couple of months and teaching over three days, plus the use of virtual technology.



“Examination centres can be accessed in different places and countries, too.”



The maximum 25 places available in each cohort is half that of many other MBA programmes and ensures a high teacher-to-delegate ratio.



Each delegate has a dedicated external executive coach for the length of the course to maximise the learning experience. The programme is taught by renowned Strathclyde Business School academics and select visiting faculty.



In addition, delegates gain knowledge from business leaders who share their experiences of highs and lows of creating and developing global businesses and brands.



The core Business School MBA modules programme is enhanced by three specially created MBA25 modules: Entrepreneurial Management, Luxury Brand Marketing and Family and Owner-Managed Business.



Colin said: “The bespoke modules are created specifically to meet the learning needs of our delegates.”



Live, real-time projects are another feature of the MBA25 and allow delegates to share strategic thinking and best practice, often using their own companies as case studies.



Craig Cranmer is Site Leader at William Grant and a successful MBA25 graduate. He said: “The blend of academia with the reality of business through a combination of lectures and class discussion worked very well throughout the programme.”



Many delegates also value the opportunity to network and share knowledge with people and organisations from different business sectors internationally.



Kieran Phelan, the Global Health and Safety Director at William Grant, is another MBA25 graduate. He said: “Fellow students from all over the world willingly shared their unique perspectives on work, life and culture, which enabled me to actively challenge my own ways of thinking.



“The international, multi-sectoral make up of the cohort has undoubtedly helped me to understand, embed and practice the formal teaching of the MBA in a very effective way.”



Potential candidates have until March 2019 to apply for a place on the MBA25. Colin said: “We welcome potential delegates to apply for what is undoubtedly a unique and successful business learning journey.”

