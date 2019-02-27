‘Suicide game’ breaks into Peppa Pig YouTube videos

Have your say

Schools are warning parents an online suicide game may be making its way into children’s YouTube videos such as Peppa Pig.

A number of institutions across the country have posted alerts on their social media pages, telling parents of the “highly inappropriate” videos.

According to the Parentzone website, the Momo Challenge is played over WhatsApp, with the Momo character asking would-be participants to contact “her” and carry out a series of challenges – the final one being suicide.

The Momo character features a disfigured face with stretched features attached to a bird’s body.

YouTube said it had not received any evidence of the challenge on its site.

But Haslingden Primary School in Rossendale, near Blackburn, has posted a warning to parents on its Facebook page.

The school said: “One of the videos starts innocently, like the start of a Peppa Pig episode for example, but quickly turn into an altered version with violence and offensive language.”