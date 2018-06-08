Strike action threat by Scotland’s teachers

“It’s time for us to draw on the history of using our industrial muscle”, the leader of Scotland’s teaching union has said in his annual address on the crisis facing the profession.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the Educational Institute of Scotland, (EIS) addressing delegates at the union’s annual general meeting at the Caird Hall in Dundee, said the Scottish Government would only concede to the union’s ongoing call for a 10 per cent pay increase for all teachers if they believed the threat of strike action could become a reality.

Mr Flanagan said: “In my speech back in 2012 I spoke about the EIS as a trade union being resolute, a union with a history of using its industrial muscle when required.

“We need to draw on that history now colleagues.

“Because this is our best chance in a decade to demonstrate the power of the EIS as a trade union.

Issuing a challenge to the Scottish Government, Mr Flanagan said: “Teachers are looking for a landmark settlement from this campaign and we expect the Scottish Government to meet our demands.

“Teachers have delivered over and over again, despite the constant change, despite the ever-increasing workload and despite the impact of austerity on reducing teaching resources and undermining services such as music tuition - it is time for the Scottish Government to do the same and deliver a fair pay increase for teachers.”

Mr Flanagan also said that the recruitment and retention of teachers was a major part of the union’s Value Education, Value Teachers campaign.

“Graduates can earn more in less stressful jobs, with better career progression opportunities. At the other end of the recruitment we have a retention challenge - a record spike in teachers aged 44-55 exiting the profession.”

“If the recruitment and retention challenge isn’t faced up to - and our pay campaign is predicated on facing up to it - we will read more stories about undergraduates being pulled in to support maths classes and letters sent home to parents asking then for help in staffing classrooms. So, Scottish Government and Cosla, if you think 10 per cent is unaffordable - consider the alternative.”

The union is due to hold a mass rally on the pay campaign outside the Caird Hall tomorrow.