Scotland’s deaf school disappointed at inquiry decision

Leaders at Scotland’s deaf school have said they are “surprised” and “disappointed” after hearing that a former principal, accused of failing to act on a sex attack warning, has been allowed to remain on the teaching register.

Janice MacNeill, the former principal of Donaldson’s School in Linlithgow, West Lothian, was accused of not following up allegations that a member of staff had molested a colleague’s child.

The support worker in question, William Docherty, was later found guilty of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old boy at the child’s birthday party.

The former principal appeared in front of the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) regarding the claims that a colleague had tipped her off about the incident – but then she did nothing about it. However, the GTCS allowed Ms MacNeill to remain on the register after the allegations against her were “not proven”.

Laura Battles, chief executive of the Donaldson Trust, criticised the decision. She said: “The board of trustees are extremely surprised at, and disappointed with, the outcome of the investigation.”

She added: “The wellbeing of young people will continue to be at the heart of everything we do.”

The GTCS declined to comment.