Rise in heads working at more than one school

The number of headteachers working in more than one school in Scotland increased by around 64 per cent within seven years, according to new figures.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request obtained by TES Scotland indicates that between 2010 and 2017, 76 headteachers started working in multiple schools, representing a total of 194. The total number of headteachers working in the country also fell during that period, from 2,228 to 1,989.

The figures also indicated the greatest increases were seen in headteachers who worked at schools considered to be either ‘accessible rural’ or ‘remote rural’.

The report said Scotland was not along in facing issues over recruitment, but Labour education spokesman Iain Gray said budget cuts and difficulties bringing people into the teaching profession had created the problem.