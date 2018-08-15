Postcard campaign for ‘opting out’ of P1 testing launched

Parents across Scotland are being offered ‘opt out’ postcards to hand to headteachers, saying they do not want their child to sit controversial P1 tests.

In a co-ordinated move, children’s charities, teaching unions and parents’ groups have launched a joint campaign at the start of the new school year aimed at encouraging parents to withdraw their children from the literacy and numeracy assessments launched last year by the Scottish Government.

Upstart Scotland, the children’s education and campaigning charity, has sent around 30,000 postcards to key allies including charities such as Children in Scotland and Play Scotland and the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) teaching union.

The postcards state: “I do not want my child...to sit the Primary 1 SNSA tests of literacy and numeracy. I firmly believe that national standardised assessment of this kind is not is not developmentally appropriate for young children and would, therefore, prefer assessment to be based on teacher observation and professional judgment, in accordance with the Early Level of the Curriculum for Excellence.”

Earlier this month there was widespread anger after teachers said a good number of P1 pupils had been left greatly upset by the pressure of the testing.

Sue Palmer, chairwoman of Upstart Scotland and a former primary school headteacher, said: “Parents are entitled to opt their children out, but the Government has not publicised the fact.

“Many will want to do so because their child may be distressed by the tests.”

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, said: “We are sceptical about the worth of standardised assessments generally, but we’re particularly opposed to their introduction for P1 pupils.

“They bring a rigid formality to assessment at a stage where the judgements of teachers, based on observation of child-centred learning, are all that’s needed.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, MSP, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, whose party had highlighted that the government had not publicised the right of parents to withdraw their children and has committed to push for a parliamentary vote on the abolition of national tests for P1s at the first possible opportunity, said: “This campaign is the product of an unprecedented effort on the part of campaigners, parents and teachers to bring these damaging national tests to an end.

“It should never have been left to others to tell parents their rights and how to exercise them.

“However, the Scottish Government have studiously avoided telling parents whether and how their children could be withdrawn from these tests so it is important that we get this information out there.

“Teachers across the country have been warning that national tests for P1s are a waste of their time and energy and useless in assessing a child’s level. How many teachers and parents have to boycott these tests before the Education Secretary finally listens?”