Most and least popular first degrees in Scotland revealed

The most popular undergraduate courses for female students in Scotland last year were those connected to medicine, while for males it was engineering and technology, latest figures reveal.

A report released by Higher Education Student Statistics examining first degrees also show agriculture, veterinary science, and mass communications and documentation were the courses with least enrolments for both sexes.

Education was the fourth least popular subject for males while for females it was computer science.

However, overall, the number of first year undergraduate students in 2016-17 increased by 11 per cent - 548,415, up from 495,325 in 2012-13.

The rise in numbers has been a trend for the past five years.