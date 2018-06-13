Man dies after falling ill at Glasgow University pool

Have your say

A STUDENT has died after becoming ill at a swimming pool at Glasgow University.

The individual - thought to be a part-time student - became seriously ill while swimming in the university pool.

A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow said: “We are very sorry to confirm that an individual became seriously ill in the Stevenson sports facility late yesterday afternoon.

“Colleagues delivered immediate emergency assistance and paramedics were on the scene within minutes of being alerted. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died yesterday evening.”

The Stevenson building has remained closed since the incident .

The spokesperson added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Police Scotland confirmed that the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital .

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

