Leader comment: It’s no longer a ‘man’s world’

NURSING is – for no good reason – still considered by many to be a career more suited to men than women.

Statistics bear this out. Of the current nursing workforce, almost 89 per cent are female.

We’re pleased that the Royal ­College of Nursing is ­encouraging more men to enter this challenging but rewarding ­profession. Male nurses will head a recruitment drive among boys in schools with the message that nursing is for anyone who possesses the skills.

But while we are in favour of more men building careers in nursing, we are also keen to see more women enter professions still considered by many to be for men.

So, yes, let’s send male nurses in to schools to show boys that they can enjoy good careers in healthcare but let’s also send female scientists and engineers to show girls that these fields are not closed to them.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to be commended for using her position to show young girls that they can achieve their ambitions, regardless of whether they enter into careers considered part of a “man’s world”. Let’s see industry leaders do more to drive home that message.