Glasgow University evacuated after suspicious package found

Buildings at the University of Glasgow have been evacuated after a suspicious package was found in a mailroom.

Students were ordered from the campus this morning after the alarming discovery was made.

Police Scotland officers have sealed off part of the campus.

The University of Glasgow tweeted from their official account: “Under advice from Police Scotland, a number of buildings on the main university campus have been evacuated as a precautionary measure after a suspicious package was found in the university’s mailroom.

“Police are dealing with the matter and we will provide regular updates.”

The Boyd Orr building, the university’s mailroom and the Wolfson Medical and Bower buildings are among those to have been shut.

The discovery comes just 24 hours after explosives were sent to three London transport hubs - Waterloo station and buildings near Heathrow and London City airports.

It has not been confirmed whether the Glasgow incident is connected.