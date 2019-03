Glasgow school term dates: the full list until the end of the 2019 - 2020 academic year for your calendar

Have your say

It's always good to get ahead when planning time away for you and your family.

Here is the complete list of school holidays for Glasgow until the end of the 2019 - 2020 school year.

Remainder of school year 2018 - 2019

April - Spring Holiday

Schools close at 2.30pm on Friday 29 March 2019

Schools return on Monday 15 April 2019

Friday 19 April 2019 (Good Friday)

Monday 22 April 2019 (Easter Monday)

May

Monday 6 May 2019 (May Day)

Tuesday 07 May 2019 (In-Service day)

Friday 24 May and Monday 27 May 2019 (May Weekend)

June

Schools close at 1pm on Friday 28 June 2019

School year 2019 - 2020

August

Monday 12 August 2019 (Return date for Teachers)

Tuesday 13 August 2019 (In-Service day)

Wednesday 14 August 2019 (Return date for Pupils)

September Weekend

Friday 27 September 2019

Monday 30 September 2019

October

Friday 11 October 2019 (In-Service day)

Monday 14 to Friday 18 October 2019 (October Week)

December - Christmas and New Year

Schools close at 2.30pm on Thursday 19 December 2019

January 2020

Schools return on Monday 6 January 2020

February Mid-term break

Monday 10 February 2020

Tuesday 11 February 2020

Wednesday 12 February 2019 (In-Service day)

April - Spring Holiday (Easter)

Schools close at 2.30pm on Friday 03 April 2020

Good Friday 10 April 2020

Easter Monday 13 April 2020

Schools return on Monday 20 April 2020

May

Monday 4 May 2020 (May Day)

Tuesday 05 May 2020 (In-Service day)

Friday 22 and Monday 25 May 2020 (May Weekend)

June

Schools close at 1pm on Wednesday 24 June 2020

School year 2020 - 2021

August

Monday 10 August 2020 (Return date for Teachers)

Tuesday 11 August 2020 (In-Service day)

Wednesday 12 August 2020 (Return date for Pupils)