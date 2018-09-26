Edinburgh University drops two places in world league table

Have your say

Edinburgh University has dropped two places in an annual league table for the world’s best universities.

The institution has dropped slightly from joint 27th to 29th in the latest annual World University Rankings, published by The Times Higher Education (THE).

The UK remains well-represented in the rankings, with Oxford and Cambridge retaining the top spots, but is no longer the second-most represented nation in the league table overall.

Despite the UK having 98 institutions in the full list of 1,258, it loses its spot as second most-represented nation to Japan which claims 103 positions.

The US’s Stanford University completes the top three, maintaining its position from last year.

Here in Scotland, Glasgow falls eight notches to 88th, while the University of Aberdeen leaps nearly thirty spots to 158th.

St Andrews University occupies 165th spot, down from last year’s 143rd.

The latest results are less welcome for the University of Dundee, however, which drops out of the global 200.

Across England, there were mixed fortunes, with a mixture of gains and drops.

Some have speculated that the looming threat of Brexit might be a factor in some of the more disappointing results.

Phil Baty, editorial director of the THE global rankings, said: “We see some individual stars in the UK this year, but the broader national data story is really one of stagnation and modest decline, with the UK taking a minor hit to its research reputation.

“We can only speculate at this stage as to any connection with Brexit, the risk, however, to the UK’s reputation and research capabilities from its separation with Europe is very real.

“The ground-breaking work of UK universities mustn’t be undermined by complacency and politicking.

“To ensure they continue to thrive on the global stage, positive immigration and investment policies are crucial.

“They must be free to attract and retain the very best international talent and international students post-Brexit, and they must be protected from cuts, the flow of research funding and academic talent mustn’t be impacted.”

Here is the list of the UK universities in the top 200 of the latest THE World University Rankings.

Last year’s positions are in brackets. = denotes joint position.

• 1 (1) University of Oxford

• 2 (2) University of Cambridge

• 9 (8) Imperial College London

• 16 (15) University College London

• 26 (=25) London School of Economics and Political Science

• =29 (=27) University of Edinburgh

• 38 (36) King’s College London

• 57 (=54) University of Manchester

• 78 (76) University of Bristol

• =79 (91) University of Warwick

• =88 (=80) University of Glasgow

• 106 (104) University of Sheffield

• 114 (97) Durham University

• =116 (=141) University of Birmingham

• 118 (=126) University of Southampton

• 119 (=137) University of York

• 130 (121) Queen Mary University of London

• 141 (=130) University of Exeter

• =146 (=150) Lancaster University

• 149 (=147) University of Nottingham

• =153 (139) University of Leeds

• 158(185) University of Aberdeen

• =161 (=147) University of Sussex

• 165 (=143) University of St Andrews

• =167 (=159) University of Leicester

• =171 (=175) Newcastle University

• =181 (=177) University of Liverpool

• =187 (=162) Cardiff University

• =190 (=188) University of East Anglia

The table ranks institutions on 12 measures grouped into five areas - teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income.nnnnnnnnn