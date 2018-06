Have your say

Edinburgh Zoo has greeted new penguin chicks recently hatched at the zoo.

Keepers have been weighing in the new recruits at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo.

The Gentoo penguin chicks recently hatched at the zoo’s world famous Penguins Rock and routine health checks are now in full swing.

The youngsters will soon join the colony of over 130 northern Gentoo, rockhopper and king penguins at the zoo.