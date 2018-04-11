Edinburgh woman ‘had sex with 14-year-old boy in US’

An Edinburgh woman who allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy in America has been charged.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in a Florida hotel room last week.

Sarah Louise McGill, from Edinburgh, was held following the alleged incident in Florida

Sarah Louise McGill, who runs her own hypnotherapy business in Edinburgh, was arrested by police after the teen allegedly paid her $US480 (£340) for sex.

According to US media reports, 28-year-old McGill was said to have been approached by the teenager who was looking for a prostitute.

The 14-year-old made contact with a woman named Sophia Belle when he was searching online for prostitutes last week.

Police later identified that woman from her United Kingdom passport as McGill. She was arrested on Saturday.

McGill and the boy allegedly started texting each other before they arranged to meet in a Marriott hotel room in Orlando.

The victim told police McGill had met him on the first floor of the hotel near the elevator. The payment was made before the teen was taken up to her hotel room.

McGill has been released on bail, but has had to hand over her passport to make sure she does not leave Florida before her trial.

