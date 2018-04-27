Edinburgh Waverley marks release of Infinity War with Avengers video

Edinburgh Waverley has paid tribute to the latest blockbuster filmed in the Capital, Avengers: Infinity War.

The station invited back cosplay enthusiasts and Avengers fans to engage with customers to celebrate the launch of the new film.

The video was launched as part of City of Superheroes will run from April 27 – 29 which encourages people to find imaginative ways to celebrate Edinburgh’s role. As part of the video a number of characters from the short clip, a number of fans carried out certain tasks in the station and engaged with Scotrail staff.

The Capital played host to stars of the Marvel blockbuster last summer with a number of scenes being filmed in the station and around areas of the city, such as the Royal Mile and Cockburn Street.

Head of Film Edinburgh, Rosie Ellison, said: “It’s been a year since Edinburgh’s streets were buzzing with A-list stars and Hollywood crew for the biggest production in the city to date, and we’re so excited for Avengers: Infinity War to be finally hitting the big screen.

“In celebration of the Capital’s heroic role in the film, we’re transforming Edinburgh into the City of Superheroes over launch weekend. Across the city, businesses will be putting their own twist on the superhero franchise with everything from themed cocktails to caped mannequins to Marvel-ous lunch offers.

“We want everyone from the small boutiques to the large hotel chains to get involved and engage their inner superhero with a unique offer for residents and visitors alike. It’s exciting to see just how creative businesses can be in helping celebrate one of the biggest productions the city has ever hosted.

