Edinburgh University student, 22, dies in tragic accident on private estate

A 22-year-old Edinburgh University student has died following a tragic accident involving a motor vehicle on a private estate in Stirlingshire.

Sam Younger died following the accident on Saturday, March 30, police have said.

In a statement, police said: “We can confirm that Sam Younger, a 22-year-old student from Edinburgh University, has died following an accident involving a motor vehicle on a private estate in Stirlingshire.

“The family have provided that they wish privacy and space to remember and celebrate their wonderful son.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course, as is standard procedure.”

