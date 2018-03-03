Edinburgh trams overcome weather to record more than 30k customers

Edinburgh Trams recorded more than 30,000 customer journeys during the last three days of extreme weather conditions.

The ‘Beast From The East’ brought disruption across the country when it arrived on Wednesday, heralding travel chaos and massive snow storms.

Planes, trains and buses all fell victim to the unseasonable weather, however Edinburgh’s tram system was able to carry on in a slightly reduced capacity thanks to the hard work of its employees clearing the tracks and keeping it going.

The firm behind the trams say they were also able to provide a lifeline to many customers by offering free services throughout the night on the worst hit day meaning trams ran in passenger service continuously for 43 hours.

Lea Harrison, Managing Director at Edinburgh Trams said: “We are delighted that our efforts were able to keep so many people moving around the city.

“Our teams have worked day and night and have shown what a real ‘can-do’ attitude can achieve, even in the most challenging of circumstances.

“We are grateful for the hundreds of customers that have got in touch to thank us for our efforts.”

Edinburgh Trams sya they will be able to resume their normal timetable today (Saturday, March 3) with services running from every 7 minutes over the weekend.

