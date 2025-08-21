Edinburgh trains: Disruption at Edinburgh Waverly as ScotRail warns of cancellations and delays for passengers
ScotRail is warning of travel disruption at Edinburgh Waverly amid ongoing signalling problems.
The train operators posted on X to say passengers travelling through the station may face cancellations or delays to services following an earlier failure of the electrical supply.
The train operator’s website said services may be cancelled, altered or delayed or revised with disruption expected to last until around 8.30pm on Thursday.
ScotRail said Network Rail was carrying out inspections.
Passengers can check for the latest updates on the ScotRail website or app.
