Edinburgh traffic: Four mile queue on approach to Queensferry Crossing

Rush hour motorists travelling between Edinburgh and Fife are facing heavy delays this evening with reports of four mile tailbacks from the Queensferry Crossing.

Traffic Scotland’s latest tweet says: “M90 northbound traffic heading towards Fife, still queuing 4 miles on approach to the Bridge from Kirkliston.

Traffic is queuing back for miles from the Queensferry Crossing. Pic: Traffic Scotland

“Local roads queued as well such as A904 and B800.”

One tweeter, @JayNeeean, said: “People slowing down on bridge to look at aircraft carrier.”

Traffic Scotland also tweeted that the A720 Edinburgh bypass has been busy this evening, eastbound from Hermison Gait to Dreghorn, following an earlier minor crash.

