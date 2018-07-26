Edinburgh to Glasgow rail services disrupted by broken down train

Have your say

A number of ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central via Shotts have been cancelled or revised due to a broken down train at Curriehill.

Rail passengers have been warned to expect major disruption to services on the Central Belt until at least 9am on Thursday morning.

The assistance loco is believed to be on site now to remove the broken down freight train.

READ MORE: Thousands of ScotRail staff could take industrial action over pay

Bus services are currently operating at Shotts, Haymarket and Livingston.

In a statement, ScotRail said:” There is a broken down freight train at Curriehill which means we are unable to operate a full train services between Glasgow Central and Edinburgh via Shotts. The assisting loco is now at the broken down train and we will update when we have more information.”

Customers can also use their valid ticket/SMART card on Lothian buses and First Bus services.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital