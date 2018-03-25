Edinburgh teen Saskia Eng knocked out of The Voice

She wowed the judges with her powerful voice and but sadly Edinburgh’s emerging talent Saskia Eng’s time on singing contest The Voice UK came to an end last night.

The talented teenage singer had made it to the knockout round of the ITV show.

But despite her incredible performance coach, former Black Eye Peas singer Will.I.Am, chose Donel Mangena, a 16-year-old aspiring singer from Southampton to take through to the next stage.

Despite the competition being over for her, Saskia said she was grateful for the experience.

She tweeted: “Thank you to every single person who has supported me on my @thevoiceuk journey, I’ve had the best time of my life and met so many people that I already miss so much ️thank you also to @RealSirTomJones @iamwill.”

She initially made it through the blind auditions after singing Strong by London Grammar and was picked by Sir Tom Jones.

He said: “You have a very unusual voice. I love the sound of your voice because it is different in a great way and that’s why you are with me on my team.”

She was stolen from Team Tom by Will in the battle rounds after losing the hard-fought encounter despite a rousing performance of Florence and the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over”, but impressed enough to make it to the knockouts.

It was third time lucky for the City of Edinburgh Music School pupil who has also appeared twice on Britain’s Got Talent at the ages of nine and 13. She also won the Edinburgh Has Talent contest aged just 12.

