Edinburgh taxi hits pedestrian on Queen Street pavement after driver suffers possible 'medical incident'

A taxi has struck a pedestrian on the pavement in Queen Street this afternoon after the driver suffered a possible 'medical incident' at the wheel.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Murray & Currie Property Sales & Lettings at the corner of North Castle Street, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), shortly after 1pm.

READ MORE: Delays on Queen Street due to 'serious incident'

A police spokesman has now confirmed that a male pedestrian in his 50s has been taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The spokesman said; "One line of inquiry is that the driver of the taxi may have suffered a medical incident but it's still to be ascertained by paramedics who are looking at him."

North Castle Street is expected to be closed for several hours.

The collision at the corner of Queen Street and North Castle Street. Pic: contributed.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show the front end of a black cab taxi which appears to have come to rest against the building - and the area has been cordoned off.

One eye-witness said they saw three ambulances, more than one police car and two fire engines in attendance.

A SFRS spokeswoman confirmed that two fire appliances were called to the scene because of a collision just after 1:15pm.

Firefighters were using hydraulic cutting equipment to free two people trapped in the vehicle.

Police tweeted about the road closure and confirmed there was a traffic collision at about 1pm.

A worker at Murray & Currie declined to comment.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News tweeted that North Castle Street has been closed due to an 'ongoing serious incident' and that traffic is queuing from Hanover Street.

They tweeted earlier that Queen Street was partially blocked westbound as a result.