Edinburgh street closed after taxi crashes into Queen Street estate agents

A taxi has crashed into an estate agents in the city's Queen Street this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Murray & Currie Property Sales & Lettings at the corner of North Castle Street, along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), at about 1:15pm.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show the front end of the vehicle which has struck the building - and the area has been cordoned off.

One eye-witness told the Evening News the vehicle involved is a black cab taxi and that North Castle Street has been closed.

The eye-witness said they also saw three ambulances, more than one police car and two fire engines in attendance.

A SFRS spokeswoman confirmed that two fire appliances were called to the scene because of a collision just after 1:15pm.

The collision at the corner of Queen Street and North Castle Street. Pic: contributed.

The spokeswoman said cutting gear is being set up but no more details are available at this time.

The Evening News has not yet been able to speak with anyone at the police or ambulance service, however police have tweeted about the road closure and confirmed there was a traffic collision at about 1pm.

A worker at Murray & Currie declined to comment.

The council-run Edinburgh Travel News has tweeted that North Castle Street has been closed due to an 'ongoing serious incident' and that traffic is queuing from Hanover Street.

They tweeted earlier that Queen Street was partially blocked westbound as a result.